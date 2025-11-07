Man beats cousin to death after suspecting him of stealing phone in Navi Mumbai

A man on Thursday morning was beaten to death in a public toilet allegedly by his cousin and and his friend over suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Navi Mumbai. The accused allegedly brutally assaulted Patole and killed him on the spot before fleeing the area.(Raju Shinde/HT file photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Sudhakar Patole. The accused has been identified as Arjun Adagale, the victim's cousin, and Vidhan Mandal, who worked at the public toilet, news agency PTI reported.

The harrowing incident unfolded in Turbhe, after the Adgale allegedly suspected his 34-year-old cousin, Patole, of stealing his mobile phone.

After the suspicion rose, he sought help from his friend Mandal. The two brought Patole out of his house before taking him to the public toilet, where they consumed alcohol.

The accused allegedly brutally assaulted Patole and killed him on the spot before fleeing the area, the report added quoting officials from the Turbhe police station.

The body was recovered by police later and sent for a post mortem examination. The Turbhe police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace their movements.

A case has been registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused Arjun Adagale and Vidhan Mandal.

The incident comes just two days after a man allegedly cut off his wife's nose over suspicion of infidelity in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, reported news agency ANI.

The incident happened in the district's Ranapur police station station limits where a 23-year-old woman was assaulted by her husband, who doubted her character.

The accused husband, Rakesh Bilwal, had gone to Gujarat a few days ago with his wife to work. However, a dispute arose between them over her character, and the couple subsequently returned to their village, Padalwa, in the Jhabua district on Tuesday.

“When we were coming from Gujarat, I asked him (husband) to get a divorce, then he asked to get home and said he would discuss it with my family. But as soon as we reached home, he started beating me with a stick and then cut my nose with a blade. After that, he also took me to the hospital. My son kept shouting, but he (husband) didn't leave me,” the victim said.

The police registered a case into the matter, arrested the accused husband and sent him to jail.