MUMBAI: A 64-year-old public toilet operator from Bandra West was allegedly killed by his 28-year-old housemate after he noticed the man was stealing cash and valuables from him and asked him to move out. 64-year-old public toilet operator killed by acquaintance

The police said the accused, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, tried to pass off Shivaji Banaras Singh’s death as a heart attack, but when they checked the CCTV cameras installed in the toilet premises, they noticed that the victim’s ears were bleeding. The police then questioned Yadav and he confessed that he had strangled Singh to death.

According to the police, the duo are from the Vaishali district in Bihar. Yadav, who worked as a patient caretaker, had begun living with Singh on the floor above the public toilet.

The police said that Singh’s phone had been recently stolen and suspecting Yadav, he had asked the accused to at least return his SIM card so that he could contact his family. The issue escalated and Singh eventually asked Yadav to leave the house, following which Yadav allegedly killed him.

A police officer said, “At first he tried to flee, but he eventually returned, called Singh’s relatives, and told them that he had suffered a heart attack.” When the family reached the spot, they noticed the blood oozing out of Singh’s ears and alerted the Bandra police. “Our teams examined the spot and found the death suspicious due to the bleeding. We checked footage and found that the accused looked restless and had come back to the spot several times before cooking up the story,” added a police officer.

The Bandra police have arrested Yadav and booked him under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.