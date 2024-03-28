Man brings liquor to Rouse Avenue Court during Arvind Kejriwal's hearing, detained by cops

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in front of a Delhi court bench in the liquor excise policy case, a scuffle broke out outside the Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo.)

The Delhi Police detained a man who brought liquor to the premises of the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday, just as CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was being produced in court. The man was taken into custody immediately.

Arvind Kejriwal was produced in Rouse Avenue court today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, which has dubbed the Delhi CM as the “kingpin” of the entire operation. During the hearing, Kejriwal decided to address the court himself, saying that the ED arrested him without any concrete allegations or proof.

Kejriwal, while making a submission in Hindi before the court, said that a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation. Further, the ED sought an extension of custody for Kejriwal, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are four statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"

He alleged that Sarath Chandra Reddy donated ₹55 crore to the BJP. "I have evidence of this. Money trail is established as he donated the funds after being arrested," the chief minister said. Reddy is the director of Aurobindo Pharma Limited and one of the co-accused-turned-approvers in the case.

Kejriwal's advocate Ramesh Gupta said the chief minister wants to cooperate in the investigation but not on the ED's grounds for which the agency is seeking extension of his custodial remand.

While being taken towards the courtroom for the hearing, Kejriwal told reporters that "this is a political conspiracy". AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj along with the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal were inside the court.

(With inputs from PTI)