Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
A 60-year-old man in Tripura’s Gomati district was arrested for chopping off his daughter-in-law’s finger following a family dispute, said police on Saturday. The man had also attacked the woman on her head
Gourchand Banik, the accused, was arrested on his son’s complaint.
"We took action against Gourchand Banik under Section 326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code. His son registered the case against him. We arrested him last late evening," said Debabrata Biswas, a senior police official of Radhakishorepur police station.
The incident took place on Friday at Udaipur's Madhyapara in Gomati, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala.
Police said that Brishti Rani Banik, 23, and her in-laws were in dispute over family issues for the past few years.
The doctors at the Gomati district hospital said Banik would be kept under observation for a few days.
Brishti got married to Ramkrishna Banik almost four years back. The couple has a three-year-old son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress organises protests in MP, Rajasthan, Delhi against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People from Maha, Kerala need to show negative Covid test for entering Karnataka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fuel price hike a vexatious issue, Centre, state govts should talk': Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Disha Ravi's bail plea hearing, Delhi Police says a cover-up was carried out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
- Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws
- Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police collect over ₹31 crore from mask violators in 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Researchers arrive to inspect artificial lake over Rishiganga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox