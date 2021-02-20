Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint

A 60-year-old man in Tripura’s Gomati district was arrested for chopping off his daughter-in-law’s finger following a family dispute, said police on Saturday. The man had also attacked the woman on her head

Gourchand Banik, the accused, was arrested on his son’s complaint.

"We took action against Gourchand Banik under Section 326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code. His son registered the case against him. We arrested him last late evening," said Debabrata Biswas, a senior police official of Radhakishorepur police station.

The incident took place on Friday at Udaipur's Madhyapara in Gomati, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala.

Police said that Brishti Rani Banik, 23, and her in-laws were in dispute over family issues for the past few years.

The doctors at the Gomati district hospital said Banik would be kept under observation for a few days.

Brishti got married to Ramkrishna Banik almost four years back. The couple has a three-year-old son.