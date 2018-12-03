Man cuts self in Delhi, sends pictures to woman before taking his life

A 36-year-old man was found hanging in his shop in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Sunday, said police.

Before taking the extreme step, police said, he injured himself and sent a photo to a friend. However, the family suspected foul play.

The man who was identified as Laxmi was married and had two children.

According to Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (south), Laxmi was allegedly in a relationship with another woman. “He frequently communicated with the woman through phone calls and WhatsApp messhop. sages,” said the DCP.

According to the deceased man’s family, Laxmi had left for work soon after lunch.

“Since Saturday evening, our calls and messages to him had gone unanswered. His phone was either engaged or switched off,” said his nephew.

The DCP said that while his family was desperately trying to reach him, Laxmi was speaking to the woman and sending her his photographs. Police also found an alcohol bottle and glass at the Laxmi allegedly slashed himself using a blade and sent a picture the wounds to the woman. Another investigator said that a quarrel between the two led to him inflicting the injuries on himself.

The death came to light around 9 am when the man’s brother visited the shop to look for him. “When I walked inside, I saw him hanging from the ceiling. He had cut marks on his body. It is certainly a work of an outsider,” said the brother, adding that a blade and a knife were found at the spot.

The police said it appeared to be a suicide and that they did not register a first information report into the case. They have, however, initiated inquest proceedings.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 07:40 IST