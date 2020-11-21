e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man dies at Samajwadi Party lawmaker’s flat

Man dies at Samajwadi Party lawmaker’s flat

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 10:36 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
         

LUCKNOW:

A 35-year-old man was killed at Samajwadi Party lawmaker Amit Yadav’s flat in Lucknow during a midnight birthday celebration, police said. Rakesh Rawat, the 35-year-old, accidentally shot himself while fiddling with a pistol of the lawmaker’s nephew, Pankaj Yadav,

Pankaj Yadav and three others, Vinay Yadav, Gyanendra Kumar, and Aftab Alam, have been taken into custody for further questioning in the matter.

Deputy police commissioner Somen Barma said Rawat worked as an executive with a private company in Lucknow. He added Rawat and friend, Vinay Yadav, were at the flat to celebrate the birthday of a friend. He cited the preliminary probe and added all of them, including Rawat, was drunk when Pankaj Yadav started flaunting his pistol. Barman said Rawat started fiddling with the pistol out of curiosity and accidentally fired when someone tried to snatch it. Rawat was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed.

Barman said the lawmaker’s nephew has failed to produce the license of the pistol.

tags
top news
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
India reports 46,232 new Covid-19 cases, 564 deaths
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
As some countries rush to buy Covid-19 vaccine in advance, will others be left out?
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Multiple blasts rock Kabul, casualties feared: Report
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Mumbai Police register FIR in death case of TV actor Akshat Utkarsh
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Covid-19: Concerns rise over Hong Kong-Singapore air travel bubble
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In