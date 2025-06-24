Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Man dies by electrocution while working on water pipeline in Bengal's Howrah

PTI |
Jun 24, 2025 10:37 PM IST

The incident took place in Mandalpara, where the man fell by the roadside and was declared dead at the hospital. 

A man working to lay pipelines to supply drinking water for the West Bengal government's Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department died allegedly after being electrocuted in Howrah district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was working on a pipeline to supply drinking water to every house in Mandalpara in Howrah district.(Unsplash/representational)
The deceased was working on a pipeline to supply drinking water to every house in Mandalpara in Howrah district.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident took place in the Mandalpara area of Shyampur gram panchayat.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Das (32) hailing from neighbouring Bihar.

"The PHE department was working on a pipeline to supply drinking water to every house in Mandalpara in Howrah district when the accident happened," a police officer said.

The deceased fell on the side of the road and was declared "brought dead" when taken to a hospital by the locals, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man dies by electrocution while working on water pipeline in Bengal's Howrah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On