Man dies by electrocution while working on water pipeline in Bengal's Howrah

A man working to lay pipelines to supply drinking water for the West Bengal government's Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department died allegedly after being electrocuted in Howrah district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was working on a pipeline to supply drinking water to every house in Mandalpara in Howrah district.(Unsplash/representational)

The incident took place in the Mandalpara area of Shyampur gram panchayat.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Das (32) hailing from neighbouring Bihar.

"The PHE department was working on a pipeline to supply drinking water to every house in Mandalpara in Howrah district when the accident happened," a police officer said.

The deceased fell on the side of the road and was declared "brought dead" when taken to a hospital by the locals, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.