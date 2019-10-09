Man dies during clash, villagers in Haryana blame it on police firing

india

BATHINDA: A man from Desu Jodha village in Sirsa district of Haryana was killed and seven Punjab police personnel were injured when a clash broke out between police and villagers early on Wednesday.

The clash had broken out during a raid to arrest an accused in a case under the Narcotics Act.Fifty-five-year-old Jagga Singh was killed in firing when the police team was attacked by villagers. The seven-member team from Bathinda Crime investigation Agency (CIA – I) had gone to the village at around 6 am to arrest Kulwinder Singh alias Kindi, nephew of Jagga, who has been booked for supplying banned pills.

Videos of the clash went viral on social media. Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said that Kulwinder was booked in a case of drug smuggling on Tuesday evening after two accused, Gagandeep Singh and Mandeep Singh, arrested in the same case registered on October 7, confessed that the 6,000 banned pills recovered from them had been provided by him.

“Police went to the specified location to nab Kulwinder but he managed to escape. He was chased up to his home where the police team came under attack. Seven police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured,” he said. Injured personnel have been admitted in hospital.

Meanwhile, the two accused already in custody, Gagandeep and Mandeep, who had accompanied the police to help identify Kulwinder, also escaped. Villagers allegedly snatched weapons from the police personnel and fired at them.

A case has been registered against 55 villagers, including five by name including deceased and 50 unidentified, on the complaint of sub inspector Harjivan Singh of CIA - I under section 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 332 ( voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.

However, Kulwinder’s brother Bhupinder said, “They started beating Kulwinder and my father mercilessly. They also demanded money to let Kulwinder off. As a clash broke out, the police opened fire, killing my uncle Jagga Singh.”

He also claimed that police firing had injured a cop. Deputy superintended of police, Dabwali, Haryana, Kuldeep Singh said a case had been registered while a magisterial inquiry had been initiated into the death. “Action will be taken as per the magisterial probe report,”he said.

