Man ends life after wife refuses to fast on first ‘Karwa Chauth’: Police

A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Saturday after his recently-wedded wife refused to observe the ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast.

Deep Chand was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in Maghera village under Jait police outpost limits, police said.

“No suicide note was found,” Vrindavan police station in-charge Ram Pal Singh Bhati said, adding that the couple, who had married four months ago, had a dispute over ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast.

“The deceased was insisting that his wife observe the fast, but the woman refused to do so,” said Bhati.

‘Karwa Chauth’ fast is observed by many married women to pray for the long life of their husbands.

Sources said the woman had refused to fast on account of poor health. Her mother-in-law had also backed her. However, Deep was firm on his stand and reportedly locked himself in a room, where he hung himself in the morning. His wife raised an alarm but by the time the room could be opened, he had had ended his life.

Police said they have sent Chand’s body for autopsy.

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 22:41 IST