e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Man feeds stray cat, it flees with bag containing Rs 90,000 in Haridwar

The incident happened on Sunday night but the man discovered it on Monday morning when he found the bag full of cash missing. He could not find the bag in its place when he was about to leave for the market.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:56 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Mistaking a bag full of money for food, the stray cat dragged it to a nearby field. Only Rs 7,000 could be recovered from the total amount of Rs 90,000.
Mistaking a bag full of money for food, the stray cat dragged it to a nearby field. Only Rs 7,000 could be recovered from the total amount of Rs 90,000.(GETTY IMAGES.)
         

Feeding a stray cat proved costly for a man after it escaped with a polythene bag containing about Rs 90,000 from his home in Khadanja Qutubpur village in Haridwar district about 38 km from Haridwar. The man, a meat shop owner, after discovering the loss could only find about Rs 7,000 of the total amount from a nearby field where the cat had taken the bag mistaking it for food.

The incident happened on Sunday night but the man discovered it on Monday morning when he found the bag full of cash missing. He could not find the bag in its place when he was about to leave for the market.

According to Sushil Kumar, a resident of the same village and the husband of the village head, the victim has been identified as one Meenu.

“He used to keep his daily income in a polythene bag inside a plastic box kept in an attic inside his house. After every 10 or 15 days, he used to take a portion of the money to buy chickens for his shop from a nearby poultry farm. On Monday morning, he was about to go to the poultry farm when he found the bag missing,” he said.

Distressed, all the family members started looking for the bag.

“When they were looking for the polythene bag, some of the villagers told them that they had seen a black cat holding a polythene bag in its mouth while running towards a nearby field. Believing them, they soon went towards the field only to find the polythene bag lying there in tatters. They could only find Rs 7,000 inside it. They also found currency notes worth about Rs 4,000 torn by the cat lying there,” said Kumar claiming that he was present on the spot when they found that polythene bag.

Despite several attempts, Meenu could not be contacted.

Another villager, Mahak Singh, who was aware of the incident, said, “The incident was a subject of discussion among the villagers on Monday and Tuesday.”

“What was more amusing was the fact that Meenu often used to feed the stray cat which used to come to his house for food. After finding the remaining cash, he figured that it must have entered the house from a ventilator during Sunday night as the doors were shut,” he said.

“While the cat was dragging the bag through the village, many currency notes were scattered on the road. They were picked by some passersby as free money. Though the incident is an amusing one for us but Meenu lost a hefty amount of his hard earned money,” the villager said.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 18:56 IST

tags
top news
IMF slashes India’s growth forecast to 6.1 per cent in 2019
IMF slashes India’s growth forecast to 6.1 per cent in 2019
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
ED summons NCP’s Praful Patel in alleged land deal with Dawood’s aide
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
On barbs over Jay Shah’s BCCI move, Sharad Pawar springs a surprise
Chilling moment leopard enters Nashik home, attacks sleeping dog. Watch
Chilling moment leopard enters Nashik home, attacks sleeping dog. Watch
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News