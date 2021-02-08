IND USA
Home / India News / Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
A police personnel stands guard in front of Red Fort during a roadblock-protest by farmers against the new farm laws, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:59 AM IST

Delhi Police said on Sunday that they have arrested a man from Chandigarh who was allegedly leading a group of protesters that barged into the Red Fort during the Republic Day’s tractor rally.

Senior officers who declined to be named identified the man as Sukhdev Singh, “a prominent face” among those who were involved in the violence and vandalism at the fort. Last week, the police announced 50,000 for any info leading to Singh’s arrest.

Singh, 59, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, was arrested in connection with the first case registered on January 27, after the violent clashes between the farmer groups and police at the Red Fort on Republic Day. He has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, rioting, dacoity, theft and under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and under Arms Act for illegal possession of weapon.

Investigators said they have identified various people involved in the violence through pictures, video footage from the local residents and the media; and CCTV camera recordings from the fort and nearby areas.

“Singh was one of them. He has been identified as a farmer leader. He was seen leading a group of violent protesters inside the Red Fort premises. He was identified as one of the prominent faces behind the violence after which search for him was initiated and a cash reward was announced on information that may lead to his arrest. From the evidence gathered, it was also established that he had spent ample time inside the Red Fort on January 26,” the investigator said.

The police are awaiting response from Google after they had written to the technology firm on Friday seeking assistance in identifying the author/creator of a “toolkit” or document, which allegedly detailed an action plan for online and offline protests associated with the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The investigators said any concrete progress in the probe is only possible when Google helps with the IP addresses and details of the two e-mail accounts, through which the toolkit was created.

The police are also trying to get details of the Instagram account mentioned on the original toolkit, through which a live session was screened, they said.

The Delhi Police have also issued notices to nine people from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to join investigation into the violence at the fort. The notices were issued under 12 different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

The notices were issued in cases registered at eas Delhi’s Pandav Nagar police station and Seemapuri police station.

The family of INA veteran Sube Singh shows documents relating to his service at the INA outside their house in village Tikri Kalan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Singh is not the only one with a Netaji story in Tikri Kalan, a village on the western fringes of the city, which celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other.
Tataria Wala village in Punjab’s Moga district. (HT Photo)
india news

2 Punjab hamlets united by police gaze

By Prawesh Lama, Bhatinda, Moga
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • At least seven men from Bangi Nihal Singh and 12 from Tateria Wala had been arrested for rioting and violence at Nangloi and Paschim Vihar on January 26.
A police personnel stands guard in front of Red Fort during a roadblock-protest by farmers against the new farm laws, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
India’s investment agreements with most of the 27 members of EU expired during 2017-18, leading to higher costs of investment and some uncertainty among European investors, the officials pointed out.(File photo)
india news

Separate trade deals with UK, EU in India plan

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:49 AM IST
  • There have been “positive” and “definite” talks in this direction with both the UK and the EU, which are eager to resolve immediate trade and investment-related issues while working towards comprehensive FTAs, two officials said, requesting anonymity.
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:48 AM IST
At the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, only 2.1% of candidates admitted to the PhD programmes between 2016 and 2020 were from ST category, 9% from SC and 8% from OBC categories.
The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. (AFP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: UK PM Boris Johnson expresses solidarity with India

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the UK is ready to offer any support required to India after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand.
Mud and slash are seen in the Dhauliganga River after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF

ANI, Chamoli, Uttarakhand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:11 AM IST
"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce Tapovan dam also called Rishi Ganga Project has been completely washed off," said the report.
Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Teams of NDRF’s eighth battalion rushed to Uttarakhand for search and rescue

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:31 AM IST
A major relief and rescue effort is on in Chamoli where a flood was triggered in river Dhauliganga after the glacier burst.
There are 28 hypersensitive airports in the country, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
india news

A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports

By Neha Tripathi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:28 AM IST
Covid, lockdown delayed plan to get scanners with more security and a touchless experience by March 2020
Farmers during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:38 AM IST
Internet services at Delhi’s borders were suspended following the violence that ensued during the tractor parade on January 26.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
india news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opposed ‘love jihad’ law, but govt stands contrary

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:22 AM IST
The Rajasthan government supported making it mandatory for anyone wishing to change his or her religion to first inform the district collector, and then wait for an approval; endorsed that there must be a gap of at least a week between the conversion and wedding.
This general view shows state-run NTPC hydropower project site damaged after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads, near Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(AFP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation i stills investigating the matter and has not been able to zero in on the exact reason for the flooding as yet.
Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI)
india news

The spotlight falls on risks posed by power projects

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The Uttarakhand government and the Union environment ministry still don’t have a policy on hydroelectric projects and dams in the state.
Rakesh Tikait, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, one of the largest farmers' unions that is protesting against the new farm laws. (REUTERS)
india news

No ‘ghar wapsi’ till farm laws are repealed: Rakesh Tikait

By Sunil Rahar, Bhiwani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Tikait also said that the turban (referring to the farmers) will not bow down before anyone and that the government will have to repeal the three laws that have triggered protests among the farmers since November last year.
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The matter was raised by the leadership of the India Caucus during a virtual meeting with Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday to discuss the farmers’ protest, Brad Sherman, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, said on Twitter.
