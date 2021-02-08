Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
Delhi Police said on Sunday that they have arrested a man from Chandigarh who was allegedly leading a group of protesters that barged into the Red Fort during the Republic Day’s tractor rally.
Senior officers who declined to be named identified the man as Sukhdev Singh, “a prominent face” among those who were involved in the violence and vandalism at the fort. Last week, the police announced ₹50,000 for any info leading to Singh’s arrest.
Singh, 59, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, was arrested in connection with the first case registered on January 27, after the violent clashes between the farmer groups and police at the Red Fort on Republic Day. He has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, rioting, dacoity, theft and under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and under Arms Act for illegal possession of weapon.
Investigators said they have identified various people involved in the violence through pictures, video footage from the local residents and the media; and CCTV camera recordings from the fort and nearby areas.
“Singh was one of them. He has been identified as a farmer leader. He was seen leading a group of violent protesters inside the Red Fort premises. He was identified as one of the prominent faces behind the violence after which search for him was initiated and a cash reward was announced on information that may lead to his arrest. From the evidence gathered, it was also established that he had spent ample time inside the Red Fort on January 26,” the investigator said.
The police are awaiting response from Google after they had written to the technology firm on Friday seeking assistance in identifying the author/creator of a “toolkit” or document, which allegedly detailed an action plan for online and offline protests associated with the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The investigators said any concrete progress in the probe is only possible when Google helps with the IP addresses and details of the two e-mail accounts, through which the toolkit was created.
The police are also trying to get details of the Instagram account mentioned on the original toolkit, through which a live session was screened, they said.
The Delhi Police have also issued notices to nine people from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to join investigation into the violence at the fort. The notices were issued under 12 different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.
The notices were issued in cases registered at eas Delhi’s Pandav Nagar police station and Seemapuri police station.
