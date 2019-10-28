e-paper
Man hacked to death for burning firecrackers in Odisha: Cops

The discussion led to a heated argument following which the group, consisting of about 15 people, attacked Amaresh with sharp weapons. The youth was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he was declared brought dead.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:12 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Amaresh Nayak and his friends were bursting crackers in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar when a group of men stopped them, added the police.
Amaresh Nayak and his friends were bursting crackers in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar when a group of men stopped them, added the police.
         

A man in Bhubaneswar was hacked to death on Sunday night for allegedly burning firecrackers, police said. Amaresh Nayak and his friends were bursting crackers in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar when a group of men stopped them, added the police.

The discussion led to a heated argument following which the group, consisting of about 15 people, attacked Amaresh with sharp weapons. The youth was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, 2 other people died and three were injured in separate Diwali-related incidents in the state on Sunday night.

A man from Bhadrak district was electrocuted while decorating for Diwali while in Keonjhar district, a government employee was charred to death after his house caught fire due to Diwali firecrackers.

Prakash Chandra Ojha from Bhadrak district was connecting decorative lights when he got electrocuted. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he died on the way.

Sukadev Munda of Keonjhar district, who worked as a clerk at the Anandpur tehsil office, got burnt to death in his house near Sadha Chhak late last night. Munda was fast asleep inside his house and was charred to death when firecrackers fell on his house, the police said.

In Balasore district, an inebriated man and his 5-year-old son fell off a river bridge while they were on their way home for Diwali celebrations. Airi Munda was returning home with his son Bapun Munda after buying firecrackers when he toppled over the bridge and fell into the water. Though the man was rescued by local villagers, the child is yet to be traced.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:05 IST

