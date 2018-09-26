Man hacked to death near Hyderabad airport, crime caught on video

A man was hacked to death in broad daylight in front of scores of people and policemen on the busy airport road at Attapur in Hyderabad on Wednesday, videos of which were circulated widely on social media.

Ramesh (35), who is accused of murdering Mahesh Goud, was returning from a criminal court at Upparpalli around noon when he was chased by two persons, who were later identified as Goud’s father Kishta and his brother Laxman.

Kishta pounced on Ramesh at pillar number 143 of the P V Narasimha Rao Expressway and started hacking him with an axe as Laxman threatened onlookers against stopping the act.

Scores of people remained mute spectators while some started filming the gory incident. A video that went viral showed a police patrolling vehicle of the Cyberabad police commissionerate close to the spot, but policemen did not appear immediately.

A couple of onlookers tried to push the killer, as he was assaulting Ramesh, but could not succeed. A traffic constable also tried to approach the killer, but he backed out when threatened with the axe.

It was only after the victim, who was profusely bleeding, turned motionless, did the killer, Kishta raise his hands, showing victory sign, remove his yellow shirt and wipe the blood stains.

An eyewitness told the local media that there were at least three policemen in the vehicle, but they did not dare come out of it and stop the murder. “It was only after the incident happened, they quietly approached the spot,” he said.

When contacted, Rajendranagar police inspector G Suresh denied charges that the police did not act immediately.

“Our constables were going to Attapur in the vehicle on some other work and on coming to know about the incident, they immediately rushed there. By the time we reached there, the killers had already committed the offence and were about to leave. We immediately took them into custody. There was absolutely no lapse on our part,” he said.

The inspector said Ramesh, a resident of Siddiambar Bazar, had allegedly killed Mahesh Goud last December on suspicion of having an affair with his wife.

Deputy commissioner of police N Prakash Reddy said in a statement that traffic constable Lingamurthy earlier tried to give the victim a lift on his bike, but the accused pushed him aside and committed the murder.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 19:29 IST