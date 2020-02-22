Man held in attempt to smuggle out $215K

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 10:37 IST

A man, who was allegedly trying to smuggle out of the country, USD215,600, worth around Rs 1.55 crore, was caught at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday evening. Officials said the man had created a false cavity in his suitcase and had concealed the cash in it, to get away from the law enforcement agencies.

According to an airport official, the man, later identified as Mohammed Anssarudeen Ahmed Jalaludeen, was caught around 7.30pm when he arrived at the airport’s terminal 3 and headed for a security check to board his flight to Bangkok.

A senior officer said the CISF personnel at the X-ray scanner spotted some suspicious image at the screen and selected Jalaludeen’s bag for a detailed manual checking. “On opening the bag we found there was a false cavity in the top cover of the suitcase and one at the bottom under the clothes. In both these cavities he had concealed foreign currency notes. The recovered cash was USD215,600. This is worth a little more than Rs 1.55 crore,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

When asked, the above mentioned officer said Jalaludeen could not produce any valid document to carry the amount and was therefore handed over to the customs along with the recovered money, for further legal action.

When contacted the CISF officers refused to comment saying that the matter is under probe by the customs.