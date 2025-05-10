Man held near north Bengal military station admits being Bangladeshi spy: Cops

Kolkata: A man detained by Army personnel in north Bengal for suspiciously moving around the Bengdubi military station was remanded in police custody by a Siliguri court on Saturday after he admitted being a spy from Bangladesh, police said. A police officer said that he man’s long salt and pepper beard and unkempt hair, his dirty shirt and trousers et al gave him the appearance of an urchin (Representational image)

“The man was detained and questioned by Army personnel on Friday for suspiciously moving around the high security zone. He was handed to the Bagdogra police station after he admitted being a spy from Bangladesh,” a state police official said, requesting anonymity.

“During interrogation he said he is Ashraful Alam, a deputy superintendent of police in the Bangladesh secret service. He said he entered Bengal by crossing the Mahananda river. An investigation is on,” the officer said.

The Army did not make any statement but security at the military station was tightened further in view of the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

“The man’s long salt and pepper beard and unkempt hair, his dirty shirt and trousers et al gave him the appearance of an urchin. He carried no document. Only a two-rupee coin was found in his pocket,” the officer added.

Police started sanitising the outer perimeter of the military station on Saturday using metal detectors and sniffer dogs.

The Bengdubi military station in the Naxalbari community block of Siliguri dub-division is a large complex that includes a hospital and an Army public school.

On March 20, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, visited the station to inaugurate a cataract surgery camp that the Trishakti Corps held for Army veterans and selected civilians.