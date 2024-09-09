Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a person for scamming people by falsely claiming that he was a higher official of a Central agency, said the officials. Man impersonates as central agency official to scam people in Gujarat, arrested(PTI/Representational image)

The accused was identified as Bharat Chhabra, a resident of Karnal, Haryana.

The Crime Branch officials said that three FIRs had been registered against Chhabra based on the complaints of three people.

The first complaint was from a manager of a private hotel in Ahmedabad. According to the complaint, Chhabra stayed in the hotel a couple of times. Each time, he did not pay for the stay, saying that he couldn't be charged as he was a higher official of a Central agency and well-connected to politicians and officials.

After this happened two or three times, the hotel manager complained about him to the Crime Branch, said the officials.

Two other people have also complained against him, saying that he duped them with money by concealing his identity. Further investigation in this case is ongoing.