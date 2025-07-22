Man kicks, drags clinic receptionist by hair for stopping him from jumping queue in Maharashtra | Video

A man allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old female receptionist at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Kalyan after she refused to let him walk into the doctor's office without an appointment, police said. While an FIR has been registered, a police official said that so far no arrest has been made in the case. (Screengrab/X)

A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man, identified as Gokul Jha, running towards the receptionist and kicking her. Though others present at the scene try to pull him away, he continues to drag and pull the woman by her hair, thrashing her onto the ground.

The crowd finally manages to pull the man out of the reception area, while others lift the woman up from the ground.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of this video.

A police official said that based on the woman's complaint, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

So far, no arrest has been made in this case, news agency PTI reported.

According to the FIR, the accused was infuriated as the receptionist did not allow him and a woman accompanying him with a baby to jump the queue to meet the doctor, who was occupied with other patients at the time.

Earlier this month, a woman was reportedly murdered in public view at a Madhya Pradesh hospital by an unidentified man. He slit her throat without being interrupted by onlookers.

The 23-year-old trainee nurse was murdered in a hospital in Narsinghpur district. The accused reportedly saw the nurse, Sandhya Choudhary, at the hospital and took a run at her with a knife and slit her throat.

Kotwali police station in charge Gaurav Ghate had said that the motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained.

A video of the murder, captured by bystanders in the hospital who did not intervene to stop the crime, went viral on social media.

Last year, following the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, concerns over the safety of healthcare workers and staff took the front seat.

Several instances of doctors, nurses and hospital or clinic staff being assaulted have come to light since. In August last year, a female doctor at Mumbai's Sion hospital was physically assaulted by a group of drunk men on Sunday.

The accused patient had gone to the hospital with injuries on his face. While getting his wounds treated, he reportedly abused and threatened the doctor along with his attendants.