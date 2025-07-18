Delhi: Priest booked for minor girl’s sexual assault; bail denied

A 45-year-old priest has been formally charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a temple in outer Delhi’s Mundka area, with police submitting a 100-page chargesheet to court last week. The chargesheet details how the accused allegedly isolated the minor on the day of the incident. The girl had accompanied her mother and aunt to the temple for a religious ceremony. (Representational image)

The accused, Balraj Singh, remains in judicial custody after being denied bail on July 10 by a Pocso court that cited concerns about witness tampering.

The disturbing case came to light on April 20 when the Class 9 student told her mother about the alleged assault after exhibiting fear of visiting the temple. According to the chargesheet accessed by HT, the priest allegedly exploited the girl’s religious devotion, threatening to “call upon ghosts to haunt her” if she revealed the abuse.

“The priest asked my aunt to wait outside and took me to a room behind the temple,” the victim told police. “When I screamed during the assault, he threatened me with supernatural consequences.” Police said the girl was traumatised and remained silent for days until her refusal to revisit the temple prompted her mother’s questioning.

Singh has been booked under POCSO Act Section 8 (sexual assault) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 75 (sexual harassment).

Last week, Singh tried to get bail but a judge at Tis Hazari court denied his bail.

“The minor victim has vehemently opposed bail, fearing retribution. Given her age and the pending testimony, releasing the accused could jeopardize evidence,” the court noted. The order specifically mentioned concerns about the priest potentially influencing witnesses.

Authorities are scrutinising Singh’s background for possible previous offences. “We’re examining his past activities and associations,” confirmed an investigating officer, hinting this might not be an isolated incident. The temple management has cooperated with the probe but claimed no prior complaints against the priest.