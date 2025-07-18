Tamil Nadu’s opposition on Thursday alleged that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she was returning home from school in Tiruvallur district, with police saying the incident took place five days ago near Gummidipoondi. 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu: Police

A purported video circulated on Thursday showed a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, walking behind a girl who was alone on the road and subsequently abducting her, police said. HT could not independently verify the veracity of video.

Police said the girl later informed her grandmother about the incident, and added that they have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the culprit. The girl was initially admitted at a hospital and later shifted to the government facility for further treatment. Following a complaint from her family, the police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The opposition criticised chief minister MK Stalin over deteriorating law and order in the state.

“A 4th standard kid gets kidnapped on a broad day light after school. She was raped and presently undergoing treatment at Stanley Government hospital in Chennai,” said AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan.

“The fact that such criminals who commit sexual crimes without paying any attention to the girl and are roaming freely shows how dangerous the society is,” said former state BJP chief K Annamalai in a post on X.

