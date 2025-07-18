Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu: Police

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 07:38 am IST

Tamil Nadu’s opposition on Thursday alleged that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she was returning home from school in Tiruvallur district

Tamil Nadu’s opposition on Thursday alleged that a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she was returning home from school in Tiruvallur district, with police saying the incident took place five days ago near Gummidipoondi.

10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu: Police
10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu: Police

A purported video circulated on Thursday showed a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, walking behind a girl who was alone on the road and subsequently abducting her, police said. HT could not independently verify the veracity of video.

Police said the girl later informed her grandmother about the incident, and added that they have launched a hunt to trace out and nab the culprit. The girl was initially admitted at a hospital and later shifted to the government facility for further treatment. Following a complaint from her family, the police registered a case under various sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The opposition criticised chief minister MK Stalin over deteriorating law and order in the state.

“A 4th standard kid gets kidnapped on a broad day light after school. She was raped and presently undergoing treatment at Stanley Government hospital in Chennai,” said AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan.

“The fact that such criminals who commit sexual crimes without paying any attention to the girl and are roaming freely shows how dangerous the society is,” said former state BJP chief K Annamalai in a post on X.

With PTI inputs

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Tamil Nadu: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On