Man kills daughter, her friend in Punjab

A minor girl’s family allegedly killed her along with her 18-year-old friend at Majitha near Amritsar on Wednesday, police said.

The police said the 16-year-old girl’s family members first stabbed her and then hacked her friend to death with sharp weapons. The man’s neck was nearly severed.

The police have booked seven persons, including the girl’s father and brother, for the murder. The identity of two other accused was yet to be ascertained.

The 18-year-old youngster’s father said his son and the girl had fallen in love.

“They wanted to marry, but when her father got to know about it, he threatened my son and told him to stay away from his daughter,” he said.

The man’s father told the police that his daughter’s wedding was scheduled for Saturday and the family was busy in the preparations.

“On Thursday, the girl’s father, along with some family members, drove over to our home. When my son returned from a gurdwara, and reached home, they rammed their car into my son, following which he fell to the ground. Then they alighted from their car with sharp weapons and attacked my son who died on the spot,” he said.

Deputy police superintendent Ravinder Singh said the girl had been insisting on marrying the boy, but her family did not agree.

“On Monday, after a quarrel with her family, the girl left her home. She was found the next day at a gurdwara. However, the girl’s father thought the boy had lured her away,” he said.

He added that on Wednesday, the girl’s father killed her, and disposed her body at the car washing garage near their home.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 23:58 IST