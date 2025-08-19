Man kills mother, buries her in field in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan; arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and burying her in a field near their home in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said on Tuesday. The accused's father Lacchi Kumar had passed away just two months ago.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to police, Jayamanti Devi (51), a resident of Chadech village in Sarahan gram panchayat under Pachhad sub-division, was allegedly murdered on Saturday night.

The matter came to notice when her son Pushp Kumar approached police and lodged a missing complaint.

During preliminary investigation, Pushp Kumar's sister and several residents of the area expressed suspicion that he might have had a role in his mother's disappearance, as he used to quarrel with her often, police said.

On interrogation, the accused admitted that on Saturday evening, when it was raining heavily, he had an argument with his mother over some domestic matter and attacked her with a blunt object.

While Jayamanti Devi sustained grievous injuries on head, hands and other body parts from the attack, the accused said he strangled her to death. Taking advantage of the rain and darkness, he buried her body in a field about 100 metres away from the house, police said.

Following the disclosure, police booked Pushp Kumar for murder and arrested him.

Rajgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police VC Negi said the buried body was recovered on Monday evening, and a post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.

Earlier, a case was registered against the accused for assaulting family members.