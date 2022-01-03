Man kills self day after friend killed in Faridabad, two held

A 22-year-old law student at a private college was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday and his friend, who was not present at the murder spot, appeared to die by suicide in Faridabad on Sunday.

Two suspects were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the man’s murder, said police.

Police said the man, a resident of Sagarpur village in Faridabad was stabbed to death while his friend took his life near Ballabhgarh railway station by jumping in front of a train.

Police said they received a call informing them of the suspected suicide around 10.50am. They have not recovered a suicide note so far.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said the murder victim was a state-level wrestler and had some issues with the arrested suspects. “The man left home to meet one of his friends around 5.30pm on Saturday, when he was surrounded by at least five people, who brutally assaulted him and stabbed him at least six times,” said Kadiyan.

The victim’s father called the police control room and lodged a complaint, stating that his son was stabbed by more than six people, of whom he was able to identify at least four.

The man’s father said his son died while being treated at a private hospital early on Sunday. “The suspects also threatened to kill me, because I intervened to rescue my son,” he said.

Kadiyan said they are still investigating the suicide.

Kadiyan said they arrested two people and are questioning them to ascertain the motive behind the murder. “The man’s body was handed over to his family members after the autopsy,” he said.

The suspects were booked under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station in Ballabhgarh.

