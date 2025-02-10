Man kills sister, toddler niece over property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

A man allegedly shot dead his sister and three-year-old niece over a property dispute here, police said on Monday. Police have arrested the hitman and the teen.(Representational)

The incident took place in the Mahera Chungi locality of the city late on Sunday night when Harshvardhan, son of retired chief medical officer Lavkush Chauhan, fatally shot his sister Jyoti (40) and three-year-old niece Tashu, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said.

Joyti was living at her maternal home with her daughter for the past three years, he said.

On hearing the gun shots, the family members rushed to the room and found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood, the SSP said.

At the time of the incident, Jyoti's father Lavkush Chauhan was on the first floor, while Jyoti, her husband Rahul, their daughter Tashu and Harshvardhan's wife were on the ground floor.

Rahul told the police that Harshvardhan came to the room with his two sons and fired shots which killed Jyoti and Tashu on the spot, while he somehow managed to escape.

Jyoti got married to Rahul in Lucknow in 2019, and had been living with Chauhan for the past three years to take care of her father. Her husband Rahul used to visit the house frequently, Chauhan told the police.

The problem arose after Chauhan transferred his house and farmland in the name of Jyoti, which made Harshvardhan furious and led to frequent quarrels at home, police said.