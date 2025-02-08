Faridabad woman, her lover held for killing husband over affair

A woman and her lover were arrested in Faridabad for allegedly killing her husband by sedating and strangling him to death due to alleged instances of domestic abuse and her relationship with the other accused, police said on Friday. During the investigation, Kumar’s decomposed body was recovered from a sewer in Sector 56 on February 3 (File Photo)

The accused were identified as Ranjita (single name) and her friend Vijay Narayan, 33, police said. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, 35, lived with his wife and their three children in Sanjay Colony, Sector 23, Faridabad. Narayan, a friend of Kumar, was also a frequent visitor to their home, investigators said.

According to police, Kumar left home at around 5.30pm on January 31 and did not return. His brother filed a missing person’s complaint at Mujesar police station on February 2. During the investigation, Kumar’s decomposed body was recovered from a sewer in Sector 56 on February 3, officers aware of the case said.

Following the autopsy, it was confirmed that he had been strangled to death. “After this, we changed the missing person’s case into a murder case on February 4,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police.

Police detained Narayan for questioning after investigators found that he was the last person seen with Kumar. “He finally broke down and confessed to killing Kumar by calling him to Sector 56 and offering him liquor laced with sedatives,” Yadav added.

Once Kumar fell unconscious, Narayan allegedly strangled him with his muffler and dumped the body in a sewer before fleeing. “He also confessed that Kumar’s wife had planned the murder as he used to assault her daily after drinking and had discovered their affair,” Yadav said.

Police said Kumar and Narayan had become friends during the COVID-19 pandemic while working in a factory in Faridabad. Over time, Narayan began visiting Kumar’s home frequently and developed a relationship with Ranjita. Kumar reportedly became aware of the affair, as did some neighbours. Investigators said that in addition to his knowledge of the relationship, Kumar frequently assaulted his wife in an inebriated state, leading the couple to conspire to kill him, investigators said.

According to police, the deceased and his wife had three children—two daughters and a son—all below the age of 10. Narayan was arrested on Wednesday, followed by Ranjita’s arrest on Thursday. Both were presented in court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, police said.