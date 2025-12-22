Man lynched over theft suspicion in Kerala, ministers claim mob called him ‘Bangladeshi'

The Kerala government on Monday vowed strict action in the death of a Chhattisgarh native who was allegedly lynched last week in Palakkad after being mistaken to be a thief. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday described the incident as disturbing(PTI/File)

Ramnarayan (31), was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday after being accused of involvement in theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar in Palakkad district, according to PTI news agency.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday promised justice to the family of the deceased, describing the incident as "deeply disturbing".

Assuring justice to his family members, who were in Kerala on Monday, the chief said such acts tarnish the reputation of a progressive society like Kerala and are completely unacceptable, PTI reported.

In a statement issued by the CM's office, Vijayan said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the crime.

A special investigation team of the district police is probing the incident, he said, adding that instructions have been issued to thoroughly examine the details of the case and initiate all necessary legal proceedings.

The government will also review the matter and ensure appropriate compensation to the victim's family, Vijayan added.

The CM called for collective vigilance to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Victim was branded ‘Bangladeshi’

His remarks come a day after opposition Congress and the victim's family demanded compensation and an investigation under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The brother of deceased man told reporters on Sunday that the family would not accept the body until their demands, including compensation of ₹25 lakh, are met.

Kerala ministers K Rajan and Rajesh said it was not just a mob lynching case but racial abuse was involved in it.

The ministers said the accused had attacked the deceased man, calling him a "Bangladeshi" and beat him to death.

"The government will ensure a foolproof probe into the incident, and no one involved in the crime will be spared," PTI quoted Rajan as saying in Thrissur.

He said an amount not less than ₹10 lakh would be granted from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the victim's family and also informed that a cabinet meeting would take a decision in this regard.

LSGD minister Rajesh also said Ramnarayan was branded as a Bangladeshi by the attackers.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan, urged the government to take urgent steps to provide financial assistance to the family of Ramnarayan.

Meanwhile, Palakkad Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar said at present, the case was registered under sections of murder, and after a detailed probe, more would be added.

After verifying the caste certificate of the deceased man, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would also be invoked, he told reporters in Palakkad.

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the DSP (district crime branch) to probe the mob lynching incident, PTI reported.

Five people have been arrested so far for allegedly beating Ramnarayan to death on suspicion of theft.

The man was rushed to the Palakkad District Government Hospital with injuries but died later.