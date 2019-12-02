e-paper
Man paraded naked, his hands tied with rope for trying to rape 4-yr-old in Maharashtra

india Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nagpur
A case was registered against the man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Pardi police station.
A 35-year-old man was paraded naked on Sunday evening by people for trying to rape a four- year-old girl at her house in Pardi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.

Local people thrashed the accused Jawahar Vaidya, tied his hands with a rope and paraded him naked on streets before handing him over to the police, an official said.

Vaidya works as a daily cash collection agent for a co-operative society bank in the city.

“Vaidya visits the house of the girl everyday for collecting cash. Finding the girl alone on Sunday evening, he tried to sexually assault her. Suddenly, mother of the girl returned home and raised an alarm, following which her neighbours rushed to the spot,” the official said.

As the word spread, locals gathered at the spot and thrashed Vaidya.

He was later handed over to the police.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Pardi police station.

