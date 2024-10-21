Man poaches sambar deer to serve meat at feast: Forest dept

Forest officials in the Uppinangadi range of Dakshina Kannada district have recovered 10kg meat of a sambar deer from the house of a 41-year-old man who allegedly poached the animal for meat intended to be used for a birthday celebration, officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The sambar deer was reportedly hunted on the morning of October 17, as the accused planned to serve the meat at his son’s birthday celebrations that night. (Representational image)

Following a tip-off on October 18, the raid was conducted near Gundya that led to the discovery of the 10kg meat stored in the freezer, along with the other remains of the animal, at the house of the suspect who managed to escape y swimming across the Addahole river, they added.

“We raided the house of Suresh and recovered a double-barrel gun used in the crime, along with 10kg of sambar deer meat,” said Uppinangady Range Forest Officer (RFO) B Raghavendra.

The sambar deer was reportedly hunted on the morning of October 17, as the accused planned to serve the meat at his son’s birthday celebrations that night. According to forest officials, Suresh and an accomplice entered the Shirady Reserve Forest and killed the animal illegally. The crime was uncovered when authorities were alerted about the illegal act, prompting a raid by the Uppinangady RFO and Deputy Range Forest Officer Yatindra, along with their team.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Officials revealed that Suresh is a habitual offender, facing multiple poaching charges in the Belthangady and Subramanya forest ranges. He is implicated in at least three other cases of poaching and four cases of tree smuggling.