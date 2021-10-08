Man shot dead at CRPF post in south Kashmir during checking
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:03 AM IST
CRPF personnel shot dead a man in south Kashmir on Thursday night after the latter did not stop his car at a checking point, police said.
Officials said the incident took place at 9.35pm at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF tried to intercept a suspicious vehicle without a number plate but it rushed towards them. Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that the troops fired upon the car in self-defence and one person was killed. The man was not identified.