Man shot dead at CRPF post in south Kashmir during checking

CRPF personnel shot dead a man in south Kashmir on Thursday night after the latter did not stop his car at a checking point, police said.

Officials said the incident took place at 9.35pm at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF tried to intercept a suspicious vehicle without a number plate but it rushed towards them. Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that the troops fired upon the car in self-defence and one person was killed. The man was not identified.