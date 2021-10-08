Home / India News / Man shot dead at CRPF post in south Kashmir during checking
Man shot dead at CRPF post in south Kashmir during checking

Officials said the incident took place at 9.35pm at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF tried to intercept a suspicious vehicle without a number plate but it rushed towards them.
Representational image.&nbsp;(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 01:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar

CRPF personnel shot dead a man in south Kashmir on Thursday night after the latter did not stop his car at a checking point, police said.

Officials said the incident took place at 9.35pm at Monghal Bridge in Anantnag when troopers of 40 battalion CRPF tried to intercept a suspicious vehicle without a number plate but it rushed towards them. Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said that the troops fired upon the car in self-defence and one person was killed. The man was not identified.

