Man sleeping on footpath crushed to death by car driven by 19-year-old in Hyderabad

A 48-year-old man sleeping on a footpath was crushed to death by a speeding car allegedly being driven by a drunk engineering student on the outskirts of Hyderabad early on Monday, police said.

The incident happened at Kushaiguda area’s DAE Colony at around 12.30am when the driver allegedly lost control of the speeding Toyota Innova, got on the adjacent footpath, police said.

The car ran over Ashok Kumar, a cobbler who was sleeping in front of his shop, and came to a halt after hitting the wall of a house, they added.

Kumar, who was grievously injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced “brought dead”.

Eye-witnesses said there were four girls in the vehicle, including the one who was driving it. All of them were said to be allegedly in an inebriated condition.

“They got down from the car in a state of shock, said sorry and tried to flee the spot, but the locals who gathered there caught hold of them and informed the police,” Kumar’s son, who did not give his name, said while speaking to reporters.

The police said all the girls – Ishanya Reddy, Harika, Srujana and Amritha – are second-year engineering students at a private college in Ghatkesar and they were returning from a party in Keesara.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Ishanya Reddy was driving the vehicle but she was not drunk. Only one of the four girls was found to be drunk,” Kushaiguda police inspector N Venkata Ramana said.

The police booked a case for causing death by negligence. “Further investigation is on,” Ramana said.