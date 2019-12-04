Man smothers wife with pillow, tells neighbours she was bitten by snake: Cops

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a former bank employee who allegedly murdered his wife and tried to pass it off as death caused by a snakebite.

The man, identified as Amitesh Pateriya, 36, even bought a cobra from Rajasthan to make his story sound more credible, but his lie was exposed when the post-mortem examination found that his wife, Shivani, 35, had been smothered to death.

Police also arrested his father, Omprakash Pateriya, 73, and sister, Richa Chaturvedi, 38, for abetting the murder.

The murder took place in Indore, about 200 kilometers south-west of Bhopal, on the night of November 30. The three suspects were arrested on December 3.

Amitesh Pateriya reached Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital on Sunday morning with the body of his wife and told the staff that she had been bitten by a snake, Kanadia police station in-charge Anil Singh Chauhan said. When the police reached his house, they found a dead snake in the veranda.

“The post-mortem report [on Shivani Pateriya] received on Monday suggested death was due to asphyxia as a result of smothering,” the officer said.

“The accused, during interrogation, confessed to having committed the crime with the help of his father and sister in a pre-planned manner. On the day of the crime, his sister took Amitesh’s two children with her while his father too left the house to go somewhere. Thus, husband and wife were alone in their house on the night of crime. Amitesh smothered his wife with the help of a pillow. He then forced the teeth of the dead snake into one of her hands to stage a scene as if she had been bitten by the snake.”

According to the police officer, Pateriya purchased the cobra from a man in Alwar in Rajasthan for Rs 5,000 and kept it in an almirah for 11 days. He killed the snake just before or after murdering his wife.

He called a neighbour, Nikhil Gupta, at about 4.30 am on Sunday and told him that a snake had bitten his wife. The dead snake was on the bed when the neighbour reached his home, but Pateriya removed the cobra from the bed with a cricket stump and beat it with a bat on the floor to create an impression that it was still alive and he was killing it just then.Then, accompanied by the neighbour, he took his wife’s body to the hospital

Chauhan said, “Husband and wife had bitter relations for the past three to four years. That is why he wanted to eliminate his wife.”

Pateriya, his father and sister have been booked on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. “Since a snake was also killed, action will be taken against them under the Wildlife Protection Act too,” Chauhan said.