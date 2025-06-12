Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Munirka after fight

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 12, 2025 09:31 AM IST

Police said Parkash, who was from Rajasthan’s Alwar, was allegedly beating up his girlfriend when Lalhriatpuia intervened and stabbed him in a fit of rage

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death in New Delhi’s Munirka after a fight triggered when he tried to prevent a friend from assaulting his girlfriend. Police on Wednesday said they arrested the accused, Lalhriatpuia , 23, who is from Mizoram, for alleged assault and stabbing to death Prakash . The two inebriated men got into a fight at the residence of the victim’s girlfriend, who is also from Mizoram, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police said the weapons used in the murder were recovered from the crime scene. (Shutterstock)

Police said Parkash, who was from Rajasthan’s Alwar, was allegedly beating up his girlfriend when Lalhriatpuia intervened. Parkash assaulted Lalhriatpuia, who allegedly retaliated with a knife and a pair of scissors in a fit of rage. He suffered stab wounds in his neck and died of excessive bleeding, police said.

Deputy police commissioner Amit Goel said Parkash’s girlfriend had gone to the terrace when he was stabbed. “When she returned after nearly 10 minutes, she found Parkash bleeding from the neck while the accused was attempting to stop the bleeding using a towel. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.”

Goel said the weapons used in the murder were recovered from the crime scene. He added that the murder came to light when the police were informed about a medical emergency at a house in Munirka.

Goel cited an initial inquiry and said Parkash was in a relationship with a 25-year-old woman from Mizoram, who works at a spa. He added that the fight and murder happened during a drinking session.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
