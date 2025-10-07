Man stages street play on stray dog issue in Kerala, gets bitten during act

A street play against the stray dog menace took an unfortunate ironic turn when a dog came out of nowhere and bit the artist during his performance in Kerala’s Kannur district. The performer had used a barking sound effect through the microphone.(HT_PRINT/Representational Image)

The victim was identified as theatre activist P Radhakrishnan, who was doing his one-man play tilted ‘Pekkolam’ at the Krishna Pillai library at Kandakaiparamba.

The performer had used a barking sound effect through the microphone which got a pack of stray dogs nearby agitated and resulting in one of them entering the stage and biting the performer on his leg during his performance.

Some of the audience members believed the dog’s entry was part of the act and hesitated in responding to the situation.

Videos taken by an eyewitness showed one of the audience members trying to scare the dog away seconds after it bit Radhakrishnan.

However, the performer continued his act, staying true to his art.

He was later admitted to the Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital where he was reported to have sustained a simple injury. He was released a few hours later.