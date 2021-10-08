Home / India News / Man suspected of affair with married woman beaten to death in UP’s Mirzapur
Man suspected of affair with married woman beaten to death in UP’s Mirzapur

Three people allegedly thrashed a 23-year-old man to death at Kirtartara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district over his suspected relationship with a married woman, a senior police officer
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 02:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Three people allegedly thrashed a 23-year-old man to death at Kirtartara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district over his suspected relationship with a married woman, a senior police officer. The man has been identified as Kripashankar Bind, who worked at a medical store in Mirzapur.

The officer said Bind was on a morning walk on Thursday when the three attacked him up with canes and tried to strangle him with a rope. The assailants left Bind badly injured and fled the scene. Bind was referred to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officer said Bind’s family staged a demonstration at the hospital, demanding the arrest of the accused. A case has been registered against the three accused and one of them has been arrested. A team has been deployed to arrest the remaining two accused.

Police superintendent (city) Sanjay Kumar Verma said further investigation was on in the case.

