e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Man thrashes migrant over train tickets in Gujarat

Man thrashes migrant over train tickets in Gujarat

While opposition Congress claimed that accused Rajesh Verma is a BJP worker, the ruling party denied it.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 21:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Harshita Singh
Surat
Medical staff screening the body temperature of a migrant worker before boarding the bus to go to their native place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Surat on May 5, 2020.
Medical staff screening the body temperature of a migrant worker before boarding the bus to go to their native place during the COVID-19 lockdown in Surat on May 5, 2020. (ANI)
         

A man was arrested in Surat city of Gujarat on Friday for allegedly beating up a migrant from Jharkhand over booking of train tickets.

While opposition Congress claimed that accused Rajesh Verma is a BJP worker, the ruling party denied it.

A video of the incident which took place outside the accused’s office went viral on social media.

“Vasudev Verma, who hails from Jharkhand, had given money to Rajesh to buy train tickets for his native state,” said assistant commissioner of police A M Parmar.

“Rajesh beat up Vasudev after he went to the collect the tickets on Thursday and they had a heated argument. We have arrested Rajesh,” the ACP said.

The Congress alleged that Rajesh was a BJP worker and fleecing helpless migrant workers who wanted to go home by Shramik Special trains.

But the BJP said he had nothing to do with the party.

“Rajesh Verma is not a BJP worker. The party has not asked any of its workers to book tickets. The party has nothing to do with this,” said Surat BJP president Nitin Bhajiawala.

tags
top news
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Stranded won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns in India: Govt
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
NZ players were crying in swimming pool: Inzamam recounts 2002 bomb blast
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
Ford is working on a car paint that can protect your vehicle from bird poop
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In