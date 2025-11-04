Man trying to avoid stray dog dies after his bike skids on way to Lonavala

A weekend ride to Lonavala turned tragic for a 20-year-old man after his motorcycle skidded as he was trying to avoid a stray dog on the old Mumbai–Pune Highway near Warvai village. The biker sustained severe internal injuries and was declared dead on admission, said the investigating officer of the case. (Pixabay)

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Gopalnagar in Worli. He was riding a Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle, with his cousin from Dombivli on a separate bike, and five other riders. Around 7am on Sunday, a stray dog reportedly crossed the highway in front of the rider near Warvai village. “In an attempt not to run over the dog, he applied sudden brakes, as per the statement given by the biker’s cousin. The high-powered motorcycle lost balance and skidded violently onto the roadside,” said the investigating officer.

The biker sustained severe internal injuries and was declared dead on admission, said the investigating officer of the case.

The Panvel taluka police registered an accidental death case under sections 281(rash driving), 106(1) (death by negligence), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. An officer from Panvel Taluka police station said, “Preliminary investigation suggests there was no external interference or collision with another vehicle. The biker appears to have lost control while attempting to avoid a stray dog.”