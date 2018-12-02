Man uses RTI to extort Rs 3.5 crore from firm, held

A 42-year-old former general manager (GM) of a Mumbai-based infrastructure firm was arrested on Friday for extorting ₹3.5 crore from directors of the company on the basis of Right to Information (RTI) applications he made.

The complaint was filed by executive director of the firm Manohar Kulkarni at the Vartak Nagar police station on Thursday. “Chembur-based Madhav Pratibha Industries was awarded a contract by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for laying a water pipeline from Tansa to Jambhuli village between 2009 and 2014. The project was worth ₹406 crore. Aadhav was appointed as the GM,” said an officer of the Thane anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

The directors alleged that the firm suffered losses owing to Aadhav’s decisions. “His behaviour with his subordinates was also bad, after which he was transferred to a project in Kalyan. He again had conflicts with the contractor there and was sent to another project in Rajasthan. He was later sacked in October 2014,” officer said.

The police said Aadhav then started collecting information about the pipeline project under the RTI Act.

Based on the applications, he allegedly started filing complaints against the company in BMC and the Mantralaya about some irregularities. “The company’s bills were allegedly stuck owing to the complaints and he demanded ₹5 crore to retract his complaints,” said an officer. The firm allegedly paid him ₹1 crore twice and ₹1.50 crore again, since January 2016.

“They didn’t complain earlier as they feared their bills would get stuck. However, Aadhav refused to budge unless he was paid ₹5 crore and also allegedly made life threats. After this, Kulkarni filed a complaint.”

