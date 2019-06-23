Man who killed Agra lawyer dies

The key accused in the murder of the UP Bar Council chairperson succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Gurugram, ten days after he allegedly shot dead Darvesh Yadav (36) at the Agra civil court premises before turning the gun on himself.

“[Manish Babu] Sharma was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram for the past ten days. There was not much improvement in his condition and he breathed his last at around 2pm on Saturday. The Gurugram police are now getting the post-mortem examination conducted,” said Prashant Verma, superintendent of police, Agra.

Another police official told HT on condition of anonymity that they were not able to record Sharma’s statement after the incident.

“He showed no signs of improvement and was on the ventilator. We kept a vigil on his condition, as his statement was of utmost importance to understand the reason why he got provoked to the extent of opening fire on his colleague -- someone with whom he had also shared a chamber in the new building of the Agra civil court,” he said.

On June 12, Sharma allegedly fired thrice at the Yadav, the newly-elected UP Bar Council chief, after an altercation and then shot himself in the head.

Sharma was later referred to a hospital in Gurugram, where he had been under treatment ever since. Two sub-inspectors of the Agra police had accompanied Sharma as he was shifted to Gurugram. Yadav’s nephew had filed an FIR naming three — Sharma as the main accused, and his wife and another lawyer as the co-accused in the case.

Earlier, Sharma reportedly used to support Yadav but by the time Yadav became the Bar Council chairperson, relations between her and Sharma had reportedly strained.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 00:22 IST