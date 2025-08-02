IndiGo bans passenger who slapped co-flier on Mumbai-Kolkata flight

The man who slapped a co-passenger on a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight on Friday has been suspended by the airlines from flying. The accused man allegedly slapped his co-passenger, a man from Assam's Cachar, who was reportedly experiencing a panic attack on the flight. Man who slapped co-passenger on IndiGo flight put on no-fly list by airline (PTI)

A day after the incident sparked uproar, IndiGo released a statement announcing the accused passenger's suspension from flying the airlines. “In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behavior onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it prioritises the safety of its crew and passengers, and is "committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and comfortable environment for all onboard".

The passenger slapped another, reportedly without any provocation. The man who was slapped has been identified as Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar.

A video of his assault went viral soon after the incident. It showed an anxious Mazumdar being escorted to his seat by flight attendants when the accused passenger slapped him.

In a shocking turn of events, Mazumdar has since been reported missing. According to a Times of India report, the passenger who was assaulted on the flight was to reach Silchar from Kolkata, but never arrived.

“When we didn't find him on the Silchar flight, we contacted the local authorities and even went to Udharband police station near the Silchar airport,” one of his relatives reportedly said.

His family members, who were waiting for him at the Silchar airport, have urged authorities to look for Mazumdar's whereabouts, and release CCTV footage that could help in tracing him.