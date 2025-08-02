Assam man slapped on IndiGo Mumbai-Kolkata flight after ‘panic attack’ goes missing: Report

A young man from Assam's Cachar who was slapped by a co-passenger during a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight while he was reportedly experiencing a 'panic attack' has reportedly gone missing after the alleged incident. The viral video shows a visibly anxious Hossain being escorted to his seat by IndiGo flight attendants.(X)

According to a Times of India report, the victim, identified as Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, was supposed to take a connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar, but he never arrived, his family alleged.

The missing youth, Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, a gym trainer based in Mumbai, was en route to his hometown, Katigorah, when the incident occurred.

His family members, who were waiting for him at Silchar airport, are distressed as his phone remains unreachable and is believed to have been left in Mumbai.

Zubairul Islam Mazumdar, a relative, expressed frustration over the lack of information, stating, "When we didn't find him on the Silchar flight, we contacted the local authorities and even went to Udharband police station near the Silchar airport.

The family further alleged that they received no concrete information about Mazumdar's whereabouts from the police, while his father, who is reportedly battling cancer, has been devastated ever since their son went missing.

"He was working hard in Mumbai to support us and was returning home. I saw the video this morning and now I don't know where my son is," the relative said.

What happened on Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight?

Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar reportedly suffered a 'panic attack' mid-air during a Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight and was receiving assistance from the cabin crew when another passenger suddenly slapped him without any provocation.

The assault was caught on camera and has since gone viral. It shows Hossain being escorted to his seat by IndiGo flight attendants, visibly anxious and reportedly experiencing a panic attack, when a co-passenger suddenly slapped him.

The shocked crew and passengers protested the assault.

Hossain's whereabouts?

While his whereabouts still remain unknown, Hossain's family is now calling for a transparent investigation and the release of any available CCTV camera footage or records that could help trace his movements after landing.

IndiGo's statement on the incident

IndiGo, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

“Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights," the airline added.