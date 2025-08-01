Passenger slapped on Mumbai-Kolkata flight, IndiGo responds to viral video

A passenger onboard IndiGo flight 6E138 from Mumbai to Kolkata slapped a fellow traveller in the aircraft aisle on Friday, sparking outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media. IndiGo declared the attacker as 'unruly' and stated that relevant aviation security agencies had been informed.(ANI)

According to sources, the victim appeared to be unwell and was receiving assistance from the cabin crew when another passenger suddenly slapped him without any provocation. A video clip circulating online shows the victim in visible distress, crying after the slap, while another passenger can be heard asking, “Why did you slap him? You don’t have any right to hit anybody.” A crew member is also heard telling the accused, “Don’t do [that].”

Attacker handed over to authorities

Upon landing in Kolkata, the accused was handed over to security personnel at the airport. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took the individual into custody for further investigation.

The airline declared the individual as "unruly" and stated that relevant aviation security agencies had been informed in line with protocol.

IndiGo's response

IndiGo, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.”

The airline added, “Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights.”

Public outrage

The video sparked outrage across social media, with many calling for strict action against the attacker. One user on X wrote, “This isn’t society collapsing, it’s decades of hate politics finally reaching cruising altitude.”

Another commented, “What level of harassment and abuse is this? Just slapping a guy because he was a visible Muslim? What action have you taken against him? He should be behind bars and banned from travelling.”

A third added, “What right does that person have to hit anyone? Pathetic!”

The reason behind the assault remains unknown as of now, and investigations are ongoing.