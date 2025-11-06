Man who stalked Faridabad teen arrested after being shot in leg during encounter

Police have arrested the 30-year-old stalker who shot at a 17-year-old girl in Haryana’s Faridabad. The accused was apprehended by the crime branch from his native village of Saramathla on Wednesday after an encounter. (PTI/Representative)

According to a report by NDTV, the accused, identified as Jatin Mangla, was arrested on Wednesday after being shot in the leg. He had allegedly stalked the girl for months and shot at a 17-year-old JEE aspirant in broad daylight in Faridabad on Monday.

The accused worked in the accounts department of a group of institutions in Jakhopur, Faridabad. He was apprehended by the crime branch from his native village of Saramathla on Wednesday after an encounter.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he worked in the accounting department at Rawal Institute College, Jakhopur in Faridabad. He met the girl in 2024. He subsequently started harassing her despite her objections. On November 3, he followed her and asked to speak, but she refused. Enraged, he shot her. We are questioning the accused,” a Faridabad Police spokesperson. said.

The incident The victim is a Class 12 student at a private school in Faridabad and is preparing for the JEE exam. Police said the accused also used to visit the same library for his studies about a year ago, where he first met the girl.

The incident occurred on a residential road in Ballabgarh’s Shyam Colony, around 5:20 PM on Monday, when the victim was returning home to Bhagat Singh Colony after visiting the library.

The victim, along with two friends, had walked just 200m when he fired at her. However, the country-made pistol misfired, giving her a few seconds to move. The suspect then pulled the trigger for the second time when the pistol fired, causing bullet injuries in her left shoulder and forearm and splinter injuries on her face.

The chilling attack was captured on CCTV.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital where doctors have carried out surgeries for the injuries.

Police officials said that the suspect will be produced before a Faridabad court on Thursday and taken into police remand for interrogation to ascertain his exact motive, from whom, and where he had purchased the country-made pistol used for shooting the girl.

Meanwhile, the Haryana state women’s commission has also taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the Faridabad police on the action taken till now in the case and on the issue of security and assistance provided to the victim.