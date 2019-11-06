Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:55 IST

Nearly a week after his surprise meeting with Sanjay Raut sparked off buzz about a possible arrangement with rival Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday firmly ruled out any possibility of the NCP-Congress combine arriving at an arrangement with the Shiv Sena to form the next government.

Pawar said it was the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance that had been given the mandate to form the government in the state elections and nudged the two allies to quickly work out the details and not lead the state into a constitutional crisis.

Pawar, a four-time chief minister, also brushed aside speculation that the Shiv Sena could walk out of the NDA and form the government with help from the NCP and the Congress.

“This alliance (between the Shiv Sena and BJP) has been in existence for 25 years. How can they separate now… They will come together today, tomorrow or the day after,” he said.