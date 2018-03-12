Manesar land scam: SC sets aside Hooda govt decision to drop land acquisition proceedings

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the August 24, 2007 decision of the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government to drop the land acquisition proceedings for over 600 acre Manesar land.

“It was a mala fide exercise of power. In our considered view, those decisions were clear case of fraud on power and as such are annulled,” the Supreme Court said in its ruling on Manesar land release case.

Manesar land released from acquisition by the Hooda governement and on which licenses were given to builders will now vest in HUDA/HSIDC. All licences granted in respect of lands covered by the deemed award of August 26, 2007 will stand transferred to HUDA/HSIDC.

“Builders wont be entitled to recover money paid to landholders. The sale consideration paid by builders to landholders shall be treated towards compensation under the award and the landholders will not be required to refund any amount to such builders,” the Supreme Court said.

SC also directed the CBI to investigate transactions including unearthing unnatural gains received by “middle men” in Manesar land case. “Claims of builders entitled to refund will be taken up after settling claims of third parties from whom the builders had collected money. No interest will be payable on such amounts,” the SC order said. “Buyers from whom money was collected by builders will either be entitled to refunds or plots/apartments,” the order said.