Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Mangaluru doctor booked for posting anti-national remarks online

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 30, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by High Lands hospital on Tuesday in the city’s South police station over alleged anti-national comments Atifa made in a post on X

A dietician at a private hospital in Mangaluru area of Karnataka was booked on Tuesday for posting anti-national remarks on social media post, police said.

Mangaluru doctor booked for posting anti-national remarks online

Officers said that the accused, identified as Atifa Fathima, was charged under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Mohammed Aslam, HR of High Lands hospital on Tuesday in the city’s South police station over alleged anti-national comments Atifa made in a post on X.

“Police have issued a notice to Atifa and initiated an inquiry into the matter. Additionally, the mobile phone used by her to share the messages has been confiscated and sent to forensic experts for analysis,” Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said.

In the wake of the allegations, Highland Hospital –– where the accused worked –– terminated Atifa’s employment on Tuesday, citing violation of the institution’s policy.

The hospital administration, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that it does not condone opinions deemed “anti-national”.

News / India News / Mangaluru doctor booked for posting anti-national remarks online
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
