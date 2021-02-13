Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch
A day after the fifth accused was arrested in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man allegedly by a group of men in outer Delhi's Mangolapuri area, police on Saturday said the case has been transferred to the crime branch.
The deceased, Rinku Sharma, worked as a lab technician, and since the incident police personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any untoward incident.
Additional Public Relations Officer (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said that the case has now been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.
According to police, on Wednesday night, when both the victim and the accused men were attending a birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini.
They also allegedly slapped and threatened each other at the party, following which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police said.
Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim along with his elder brother were already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer had said on Thursday.
Sharma's brother Mannu (19), however, alleged that Rinku Sharma was killed as he was actively participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
However, the Delhi Police denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.
So far, Tazuddin, Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A living lab: A community hosts innovations at Bengal research institute
- The CMERI is India’s apex research and development institute for mechanical engineering under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manpower insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel on DRDO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul Gandhi becoming doomsday man of India': Sitharaman poses 10 questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I was and will be with annadata’: Rahul Gandhi as farmers' agitation continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba
- The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Women's Day 2021: Political leaders remember Sarojini Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in-charge in Bihar to launch next round meetings to revamp state unit
- All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Dashad already started serious talks with grassroots workers to revamp the party after a humiliating performance in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces thwart drug smuggling attempt at international border
- The NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,143 new Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitharaman counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do, Hamare do' with MNREGA data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox