Manipur: 10 militants killed in encounter with security forces, operation underway

At least 10 militants were gunned down by a unit of the Assam Rifles in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, said the Indian Army. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from them. The operation comes amid a statewide crackdown on militant outfits across Manipur.(File/PTI)

The Assam Rifles unit was acting on specific intelligence about the movement of armed militants near the New Samtal village in Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, said the army’s Eastern Command in a post on X.

The militants fired at the troops, to which they retaliated and killed at least 10 of them in the firefight, according to the post. The operation is still ongoing.

The army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, “Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres near the New Samtal village, Khengjoy tehsil, Chandel district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on May 14”.

“During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres, to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizable quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered. Operation is still in progress," it added.

The operation comes amid a statewide crackdown on militant outfits across Manipur. Last week, at least 13 militants were arrested in a joint operation by security forces and police in Manipur on May 10, said police.

Those arrested were “active” members of banned insurgent groups and were allegedly involved in extortion activities, a senior police officer had told HT.

Among those arrested on May 10 were two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group [KCP (PWG)] faction — Ningthoujam Kiran Meitei alias Boinao (29) of Lairenkabi Mayai Leikai and Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh (45) of Salam Mamang Leikai, both residents of Imphal West district, said police.

(With inputs from Thomas Ngangom)