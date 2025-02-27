Menu Explore
Manipur: 104 firearms voluntarily surrendered in 6 districts

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Authorities in Manipur reported the surrender of weapons across several districts ahead of a deadline set for voluntary disarmament.

Altogether 104 firearms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by the public in six districts in strife-torn Manipur, police said on Thursday.

104 rifles and ammunition were voluntarily turned in by citizens in six districts of conflict-torn Manipur(PTI/representative )
104 rifles and ammunition were voluntarily turned in by citizens in six districts of conflict-torn Manipur(PTI/representative )

These weapons were surrendered in Kangpokpi, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West and Kakching districts on Wednesday, a day before the seven-day period given by the authorities for giving up firearms ends, a senior officer said.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

Chief Secretary PK Singh had on February 23 said the seven-day time given for voluntarily surrendering weapons is enough if one wants to give up arms, and asserted that the forces would take action after the expiry of the period to recover such guns.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post leading to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
