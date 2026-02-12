Manipur: 2 Ukhrul houses torched amid curfew, gunfire erupts; mob storms police station

Imphal: Tension escalated in Litan Sareikhong village of Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Thursday after two more houses were set on fire despite an indefinite curfew being in force, triggering a gunfight in the area. Later in the day, a group of Tangkhul Naga women attempted to storm the Litan Police Station, alleging that security forces had failed to bring the situation under control. Police dispersed the agitating crowd by firing several rounds of tear gas shells. Unidentified suspects torched 50 houses in Litan village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday in a fresh escalation of violence between the two communities. (PTI)

The unrest began on Saturday when a scuffle broke out in Litan village between groups from the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, in which a man from Sakibung village, Sterling Shimray, was injured. Following the incident, district magistrate Asish Das issued a prohibitory order in the area with effect from February 8, 7 pm.

But in defiance of the order, unidentified suspects torched 50 houses in Litan village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday in a fresh escalation of violence between the two communities, following which authorities suspended internet services in the district for five days.

Police said that around 7 am on Thursday, unknown suspects set ablaze two houses in Litan Sareikhong village. The Manipur Fire Service tried to extinguish the blaze; however, due to its intensity, the houses were reduced to ashes.

There was a heavy exchange of gunfire between armed miscreants and police around 8.50 am, which lasted for about 30 minutes, officers said.

Meanwhile, Tangkhul Naga women tried to storm the Litan Police Station, decrying that security forces were unable to control the law and order situation in the area. Police dispersed the mob by firing several rounds of tear gas shells.

Police officers said no casualties have been reported and that the situation in the area is under control.

Meanwhile, women from the Vaiphei tribe on Thursday held a protest rally expressing disappointment over Kuki-Zo MLA LM Khaute, who accompanied Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh to Imphal to stake a claim to form the government.

LM Khaute belongs to the Vaiphei community, which is one of the Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur.