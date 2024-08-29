Manipur: 4 cops, 1 other held for allegedly looting arms from BJP MLA’s farmhouse

Imphal: Four Manipur police personnel and one other individual were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the arms snatching incident that allegedly took place on Tuesday night at Sekmai Leikinthabi in West Imphal district, officials aware of the matter said. Manipur police recovered arms and ammunition and military fatigues from Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East (X/@manipur_police)

Officials said that on Tuesday around 8pm, some unknown armed miscreants broke into the farmhouse of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Joykishan Singh located at Sekmai Leikinthabi and, by overpowering three village defence force (VDF) personnel who were securing the farmhouse, snatched three SLR rifles along with four loaded magazines containing 80 live rounds of ammunition.

“On 27.08.2024, unknown armed miscreants had forcibly snatched 03 (three) rifles and 04 (four) magazines containing 80 (eighty) live ammunition rounds from police personnel at Leikinthabi under Sekmai PS, Imphal West District. In follow up action to the arms snatching case, Manipur Police on 28.08.2024 arrested 04 (four) police personnel and 01 (one) individual in connection with the case,” Manipur police posted on X.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Meisnam Krishnadas, 57; Maibam Shanjit Singh, 34; Longjam Jayenta Singh, 52; Oinam Banti Singh, 30; and Mainam Bomcha, 45, who is the caretaker of the farmhouse.

Police said that a case was registered at Sekmai police station against the accused, and they have been remanded 10 days of custody for further questioning after being produced before the magistrate, said officials.

Following the incident, the Manipur police launched a major operation on Wednesday at Sekta Awang Leikai and recovered several arms and ammunition.

Manipur police shared the information on X. “In follow up to the above incident, today (28.08.2024), in a major operation by Manipur Police, the following arms and ammuntions were recovered at Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East–03 (three) INSAS Rifles along with 03 (three) magazines, 01 (one) S. Calibre Rifle along with magazine, 01 (one) INSAS LMG Rifle along with magazine, 02 (two) AK-56 Rifles along with 02 (two) magazines, 130 (one hundred and thirty) live ammunition rounds, 02 (two) mobile phones and 09 (nine) miscellaneous items including military fatigues from Sekta Awang Leikai, Imphal East District.”