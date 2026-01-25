Manipur: Ahead of Republic Day, forces recover arms, RPGs; 5 militants arrested

Security forces in Manipur recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, including rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) ammunition and gelatin sticks ahead of Republic Day, arresting five militants in separate operations linked to extortion and other criminal activities, officials said on Sunday. The arms and ammunition seized by security forces in Manipur.

Officials said the overall law and order situation in the state remained normal over the past 24 hours, even as security forces intensified search operations and area domination across several districts, leading to multiple recoveries of weapons and explosives. As part of heightened precautionary measures ahead of Republic Day, checkpoints, frisking, instant searches and combing operations were carried out at several key locations in and around Imphal.

Meanwhile, seven underground militant groups in Manipur have called for an 18-hour statewide shutdown, beginning midnight on January 25, to boycott the Republic Day celebrations. An apex body of six banned outfits, the Coordination Committee (CorCom), described January 26 as a “colonial reconsolidation day” for Manipur. Separately, the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) announced a total bandh from 5 am to 5 pm on Republic Day.

A senior police officer said, “Adequate security measures are being taken up ahead of Republic Day celebrations, and operations against extortionists and area domination in fringe areas will continue.”

According to the Manipur police control room, multiple operations were conducted on Saturday in Churachandpur, Imphal West and Imphal East districts. In Churachandpur district, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and explosives from an area between Loilamkot and Nalon under Churachandpur police station. The seizure included three RPG ammunition, five 30mm grenades, two country-made cannons (pumpi) and three cannon shells.

In another operation at Waheng Khuman Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district, forces recovered three high-explosive hand grenades, four mortar bomb shells, one improvised explosive device and around one kilogram of explosives.

Similarly, from the foothills of the Naotrok hill range under Sagolmang police station in Imphal East district, security personnel recovered one double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) gun, a country-made 9 mm pistol with an empty magazine, two high-explosive hand grenades, one practice rifle grenade, two INSAS rifle magazines, 20 live rounds, one bulletproof helmet, two bulletproof covers and two iron plates.

Separately, acting on intelligence inputs, security forces arrested five militants belonging to different underground outfits for their alleged involvement in extortion and other criminal activities, officials said. On Saturday, two active members of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), or PREPAK (Pro), were apprehended from the SL Zoungam area under Machi police station in Tengnoupal district. They were identified as Moirangthem Tondonba Singh (20) alias Tonsenba of Heirok Part-II, Devi Mandop Leikai, Thoubal district, and Laikhuram Yaiphaba Singh (23) alias Yaikhunba of Phaknung Makha Leikai, Imphal East district.

On the same day, another active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) faction, identified as Salam Bishapati Singh (39) alias Kebo of Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai in Imphal West district, was arrested from the Kekrupat area under Imphal police station. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Earlier, on January 22, security forces arrested two individuals — C Sangkunga Mizo (58) of Surtuinek village and Michael Lalnithang (27) of Sibapurikhal — from the area between Buraikhal and Lower Kharkhuplien under Parbung police station in Pherzawl district. The recoveries included 30 gelatin sticks, 20 detonators, a safety fuse with a 20-metre wire, ₹1.02 lakh in cash, a white Bolero vehicle and two mobile phones.

Police said the operations are part of sustained efforts to maintain law and order in the state and to curb extortion and other unlawful activities in Manipur.